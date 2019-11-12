Agencies-

The European Commission is mobilizing €55 million to help vulnerable people caught in humanitarian crises in Sudan.

The announcement comes as at least 8 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 6.3 million not having enough food to meet their needs.

One in six children is also suffering from acute undernourishment.

“As the living conditions of millions in Sudan are being strained by the multiple crises faced by the country, the EU is stepping up emergency assistance for those most in need.

The EU welcomes recent announcements by the new transitional Sudanese government on its intentions to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Aid must reach all areas of Sudan, including conflict zones” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

EU humanitarian funding from this aid package contributes to responding to the most critical needs, through: education for children living in areas hit by the crises.

Despite a complex operating environment, humanitarian organizations supported by the EU continued to deliver aid in Sudan. Since 2011, the EU has allocated over €518 million in life-saving assistance to people in need in Sudan.

All EU humanitarian aid in Sudan is provided only through humanitarian organizations such as UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations and is strictly monitored.